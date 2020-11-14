GWA worker tells police he brought meth to work

A Guam Waterworks Authority worker who was suspended after being accused of bringing drugs to his workplace allegedly told police that he would buy a half gram of meth every week and bring it with him to work, court papers state.

Erik Franklin Fejeran Arceo, 37, was charged on Friday in the Superior Court of Guam with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. He is listed as a trouble dispatch worker who makes about $16 an hour at GWA.

According to court documents, police responded to a complaint on Sunday at the Gloria B. Nelson Public Service Building at Fadian, Mangilao where the employee was sleeping. He had drug paraphernalia and meth out on the table at his worksite, court documents state.

Officers found plastic baggies, a lighter, a glass pipe, and an unspecified amount of cash, the prosecution stated in the Superior Court case against Arceo.

The suspect allegedly admitted that he owned the items and confirmed it was the drug "ice."

Though he told officers that he would bring the drugs to work, he said he never used it at his workplace, documents state.

Arceo was arrested Thursday but was later released on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond. His next hearing is Dec. 3.

GWA managers confirmed they suspended an employee without pay for suspected illegal drug activity and served the employee a notice of termination.

"GWA has adopted a zero-tolerance drug- and alcohol-free workplace policy to better protect the health, safety and welfare of employees, visitors to our facilities, and the general public served by the GWA water and wastewater systems," GWA stated.