The $36,000-plus cumulative water bill for an elderly Yigo resident "stands" because there's evidence of a water leak that was repaired and the water meter was "functioning perfectly," Guam Waterworks Authority General Manager Miguel Bordallo on Tuesday told the Consolidated Commission on Utilities.

Stella Beloy's family on Tuesday said the 85-year-old, who lives by herself, didn't have any water leak or leak repair done on her property.

Beloy's family seeks GWA's reconsideration of the billing which, as of this week, stands at $36,509.81.

"The bill stands and there’s nothing that we can do, there’s no evidence that we have to make an adjustment or credit to the bill. So it stands," Bordallo said Tuesday at a CCU-GWA work session.

CCU commissioner Simon Sanchez said the "unfortunate" situation of "he said, she said" puts GWA in an awkward position.

Sanchez asked why it took GWA several months to inspect the customer's premises.

Bordallo said GWA conducted the inspection in response to the media story.

The Guam Daily Post ran stories in December 2021 about Beloy's water bills that went from about $28 a month to $7,000-plus in December 2020 and then to $10,000-plus in January 2021 and then to $9,000-plus in February and March 2021.

Bordallo also said GWA is working to try to get the account holder some assistance.

"We reached out to nonprofit organizations and the governor's office for any assistance that might be available," Bordallo said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office said it will have more information about the situation by Wednesday.

Sanchez said the disputed billing brings to light the need for a better system at GWA in cases where there are surges in customers' water bills.

Thinking through better ways to identify leaks sooner

"We know it creates a situation none of us want but we have to deal with it because it happens and just trying to think through better ways for us to attack it sooner to try to catch it before it becomes a ... $36,000 bill," Sanchez said.

Bordallo said, when there appears to be 24-hour continued water usage, that leak alert shows up on customers' bills, so customers always have to check their billing.

He acknowledged that the current process doesn't include a phone call to the customer, for example, to make sure the customer is aware of the big changes in usage and bill amount, and that GWA will work to improve the process.

Bordallo also brought up GWA's proposed Customer Assistance Program that the Public Utilities Commission has yet to approve.

He said the program will be able to help customers such as Beloy because it includes leak detection services and leak repair services to qualified recipients.

At the working session, Bordallo told the CCU that the GWA crew that went to Beloy's property took video and photos "which confirm signs that there was in fact a break on the private site piping of significant pressure and the pressure at the meter, I had them verified as around 50 (pounds per square inch). That indicates a long period of leak – pushed all that soil to the surface."

The GWA general manager also said, although the customer had only one working faucet, there were two other faucets that were observed on the property that were not working "and they appeared to have been disconnected from being connected prior and that might have been the leaking lines that were repaired."

Beloy's son, Eutiquio Beloy Jr., currently residing in Hawaii, said Tuesday, "There were no repairs done."

"If this was in fact fixed after the last of the $9,000-plus bill, why did it spike again with just one faucet in the property with one old lady?" the son said.

After March 2021, the monthly bills were still going up and down, including reaching $377.47.

"An old lady who does not know anything about plumbing and was not aware of any leaks at her own property is being charged this outrageous amount of money," the son said.

At the work session, CCU Chair Joey Duenas said, when there are improvements in the water system and the water pressure is increased, a customer can expect a huge bill if there is even a little leak in the line.

This happened to the CCU chairman himself, he said, when his bill went up to about $800. When he saw the bill, he said, he immediately reached out.

Duenas reminded customers that it's incumbent upon them, once they see a big change in their water bills, to have their lines checked for leaks.

"There are plumbing companies out there that will do leak detection. They are not cheap and neither is racking up some bills," the chairman said.