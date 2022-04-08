GWA's operating revenues fall as pandemic affected hotels

The lack of tourists in fiscal year 2021 caused the Guam Waterworks Authority’s revenues to fall, according to an audit of its finances.

GWA’s operating revenues decreased, going from $103.3 million in Fiscal 2020 to $99.7 million in Fiscal 2021, according to the audit, released April 7.

The decrease of $3.6 million is primarily due to a $2.6 million decrease in wastewater revenues and a $931,000 decrease in water revenues, the audit found

The hotel sector continued to be the largest reason for GWA's revenue decrease, the audit found.

There were also decreases in water use for agriculture, down 8%; and golf courses, down 58%.

GWA implemented cost-containment measures, keeping its personnel costs flat between the last two audited fiscal years to $24.2 million.

Retiree costs balloon

But there were costs it couldn’t control with GWA’s retiree health care costs and other pension costs soaring from $4.3 million to $9.7 million in a year’s time.

Its operating costs increased by $6 million to $92 million.

GWA’s operating income decreased by $9.7 million, going from $16.9 million in Fiscal 2020 to $7.2 million a year later.

Federal grants boosted GWA’s finances, with $64.6 million received in Fiscal 2021.

GWA’s net position increased $46.5 million in the audited fiscal year to $309.7 million.

Debts owed until 2050 total $1.2 billion

GWA has five long-term debts, owing bond creditors a total of $1.2 billion in principal and interest.

Some of these debts will be owed until fully paid in 2050.

The annual payments add up to $39 million a year – at least for the next several years.