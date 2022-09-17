The empowerment was palpable Friday at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort in Tumon, as more than 300 women and 20 woman-owned businesses participated in the Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce signature leadership summit, Fanachu Famalåo'an.

“We are in our third year for Fanachu Famalåo'an and every year we try our best to bring it in, the celebration of women and women in business and experiences all together. So, in our vendor marketplace we feature multiple female entrepreneurs,” Helana Leon Guerrero, Guam Women's Chamber of Commerce secretary, said.

The inclusive full-day event brought together visionaries, thought leaders, mavericks and movers and shakers on the path of entrepreneurship.

“All the businesses here are all females, their products, their services, they are all females and we are really highlighting the strength of our females in our local community,” Leon Guerrero said. “I love the vendor marketplace, there’s so much traffic, excitement, and it really gives these small businesses their platform to make their sells meet the community and really elevate them as well.”

The carefully curated event focused on personal wellness, emotional intelligence, workplace culture and discussions on how to transform the experience and win through losses.

“It's important because our whole goal of the Guam Women's Chamber of Commerce is for women to have equal participation in business and our community thrives when women thrive. We have a very matriarchal society here on Guam and when we uplift our women we uplift our families as well,” said Leon Guerrero, who works for Sagua Mañagu, a woman-owned small business.

“I represent my business as a woman-owned business, and we get together with the chamber on new strategies to uplift and elevate women in business on Guam,” she said. “We also encourage businesses, this is a time for you to help your employees. This is a way for you to really invest in your teams.”

Support for local female entrepreneurs is one of the chamber's main missions, Leon Guerrero said.

“Our goal, really, is to provide resources, we provide a bunch of resources to help get women started. Help get their foot in the door, prepare them with different training sessions, networking, just being an all-in-one shop for people getting started,” she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the entire island, and now, as the community navigates economic recovery, the GWCC is helping women look to a brighter future, she said.

“During the pandemic, the women demographic was really hurt by the (economic impacts). We were the caretakers, the mothers, the major family matriarch - so having to balance that home life, take care of the family while also taking care of yourself and showing up for work, it was a lot to juggle. So now, our theme is ‘her and now,’ it's what's (happening) now,” she said.

That play on words examines potential paths moving forward for island women, she said.

“Where do we find ourselves, and how can we make an impact in the community and for our businesses?” Leon Guerrero asked aloud.

The GWCC event highlighted keynote speakers such as Sophia Catha, a senior trainer and coach with Sharacdan Business Consultants.

“She’s this wonderful cultural, holistic guru really, and she is helping us to see different ways to approach business these days. We’ve heard all the economic talks, the TED Talks, but she really takes a good look at yourself internally and for women, how can we serve others if we can’t serve ourselves first?” Leon Guerrero said.

The event included discussions on digital transformation, how to cultivate a great workforce and strategies for keeping employees and helping them grow and progress in their careers.

"One of our goals for Guam was to bring a professional event here to Guam. A lot of our businesses have to spend so much money to bring people to the states for professional growth. Here on Guam, this is our thing, we wanted to bring it to the people of Guam,” Leon Guerrero said.

The signature event was all about empowering women and giving them tools they can use in business and life, she said.

“People are able to get their headshots they can then use. We have a blazer drive where women in business have donated blazers for those in need to help them get on their feet, feel good and empowered in their interviews. We also did a book swap to just help swap information and knowledge and just to connect on different levels,” Leon Guerrero said.

Over 20 woman-owned local businesses participated in the event as vendors, and as part of the breakout sessions held throughout the day. One of those sessions was led by Berlene San Nicolas, owner of BB Build It, who said she joined to provide outreach to the community.

“I know this is not my audience, … blazers, office people, that’s not my area, but I want to show everybody that powerful women are more than just office people, more than just the blazers, you can do the things that men can do, too,” San Nicolas said. “I felt that this was the perfect opportunity to share that, spread that.”

San Nicolas said she advocates for women who are DIYers, those who aren’t afraid to pick up a power tool and get their hands dirty.

“I just try to share other women, not just myself, doing projects and that’s supposed to inspire other women to be like, 'oh, if they can do it we can do it, too.' I do workshops, I share my renovation projects on my social media and it's just basically a big outreach,” San Nicolas said.

Women in construction and renovation are not a societal norm, San Nicolas said, and she wants to see that change.

“Men, the fact that they get all the credit. Like going to a hardware store and I ask a question and they kind of belittle me because they think I don’t know the answers. It's just frustrating because I know that there’s a product that’s here, I did my research and it's here. It's just frustrating and so I wanted to shine light on women. There’s a bunch of women on the island that do this,” she said.

San Nicolas described herself as a DIYer who has grown skilled in woodwork, while dabbling in metal and masonry.

"DIY projects, I don’t have any certifications, I just have a master's in Google and Youtube," she said with a laugh. "I was raised in this stuff, my dad and my mom. My mom was always renovating."