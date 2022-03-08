George Washington High School students and their parents are on notice, they can't show up to school hours late.

GWHS administrators sent a March 3 memo to students and their parents that GWHS gates will be closed by 9:30 a.m.

"Any student arriving on campus after the gates are closed must provide documentation verifying a medical or government agency appointment. Otherwise, the student will be required to join a mandatory meeting with his or her parents and the GWHS administration,” according to the memo.

GDOE officials said GWHS' administrative team noticed some students were "regularly arriving at school nearly two to three hours after the start of the instructional day."

“This is being done in order to ensure the safety of students who are enrolled at GWHS and who are expected to be safely on campus throughout the instructional day. GWHS administration hopes to work collaboratively with parents to ensure that students are able to come to school on time through the remainder of the school year,” the memo stated.

Truancy law enforcement on hold

The truancy law for excessive student absences remains suspended by the governor’s executive order. The suspension prevents parents from being held legally liable for not sending their children to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GDOE officials don’t anticipate any change in the order, however, they stress that student attendance and tardiness will continue to be monitored for record purposes and to make contact with students' families to provide support.