Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero issued an executive order on Thursday evening lifting more restrictions.

Starting 8 a.m. on Oct. 3:

• beaches and parks can reopen but group gathering is limited to five people;

● churches may resume services, ceremonies and operations at no more than 25% occupancy;

● private and public swimming pools can reopen but a group gathering is limited to no more than five people; and

● gyms, fitness centers and dance studios can reopen at 25% occupancy;

Starting 6 a.m. on Oct. 5, eligible child care centers or facilities can reopen but must first submit facility mitigation plans to Public Health.

Starting 8 a.m. on Oct. 5, sports organizations may request authorization to conduct non-contact training at their designated training facilities.

The Joint Information Center also confirmed 62 newly reported cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. To date, there have been a total of 2,550 officially reported cases of COVID-19, and 49 deaths.