H-2B delays, death stall treatment center project

Delays in the arrival of H2-B workers have been affecting the construction of the Salvation Army Lighthouse Recovery Center for Women, according to information presented by the agency that broke ground on the project in March 2021.

The center is intended for women who often face additional challenges when seeking substance abuse treatment, such as child care.

Right now, women can seek residential treatment services through New Beginnings, the drug and alcohol treatment program run by the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

But LRC Director Valerie Reyes has previously said that they do get regular calls from women seeking treatment, some of whom have opted to wait until the women's facility is open.

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority contracted out the $2.35 million federally funded construction project to Inland Builders in 2020.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic and related government shutdowns delayed the project. The company fully mobilized to the worksite in September 2021, but encountered challenges with manpower and the availability of materials and equipment.

GHURA Commissioner Frank Ishizaki requested an update on the project during a board meeting Tuesday, after noting that he visited the site at Tiyan and didn't see much progress.

GHURA architectural and engineering manager Sonny Perez said the agency recently met with Inland Builders.

"They've been touting to have their H-2B workers arrive in August, September, and now they're saying that their H-2B workers will arrive in October. They're very confident that they would bring them on board so that they can move faster and work better," Perez said Tuesday.

"Again, it's a manpower issue. But we did tell them in no uncertain terms that if your H-2B workers don't arrive in time, then you need to have a plan B at no cost to GHURA," he added.

GHURA Executive Director Elizabeth Napoli said they had required Inland Builders to submit written documentation about the delay in the arrival of H-2B workers, and to submit a plan should there be further delays.

"I also said to them, you know, you need to have a backup plan. Because what if, come October or November, it doesn't happen again?" Napoli said Tuesday. "I think we've been nice enough for too long, and we need to have them start working backwards from the completion date we originally needed to have."

The original completion date for the project was this November. It was extended to March 2023, according to discussions Tuesday.

Another issue that hampered the project was the death of a construction manager. That manager's office was closed, resulting in less availability of engineers and architects, according to Perez.

"Now, they've become not just a little part time, they've become more part time and only available on weekends for GHURA. So, the question is going to go to us whether we should hire another construction manager company, or we let my staff and me manage that project," Perez said.

The late construction manager's company was also in charge of reviewing and approving submittals from Inland Builders. Perez said he's requested Inland Builders to send his staff submittals so they can do the review and GHURA can take on that responsibility.