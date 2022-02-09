Contractors building housing development are now “likely” able to qualify for H-2B workers for those projects under newly adopted U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services policy guidance.

The USCIS regulates H-2B labor. Its new guidance aligns with the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, which allows housing developments as well as infrastructure upgrade projects outside of military facilities to utilize skilled foreign workers.

"Specifically, the policy change includes the need for more housing as an eligible H-2B need, acknowledges the adverse impact on available labor as a result of the military buildup, and creates a process for the Guam Department of Labor to have a greater role in H-2B approval consideration, all of which will help us get more workers to bring down the cost of housing on Guam and boost our civilian construction industry,” said Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas.

San Nicolas announced early Wednesday morning that the change follows meetings with “dozens of policy professionals and subject matter experts in USCIS” as well as consistent outreach to Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas and USCIS Director Jaddou.

According to the USCIS announcement, the new guidance:

• Explains that housing development projects, in addition to infrastructure improvements, are likely to qualify for employment of H-2B workers under the NDAA exemption, given an inherent need for additional housing capacity to support the military realignment. • Recognizes that there is significant evidence that the military realignment has had an adverse impact on the availability of necessary construction labor on Guam. • Clarifies that USCIS would generally consider a signed letter from a Guam Department of Labor official describing the adverse effect of the military realignment, along with a detailed explanation or other evidence that credibly demonstrates how unavailability of construction workers has had a negative impact, sufficient to demonstrate an adverse effect, in the absence of facts indicating otherwise.

The agency noted that the changes are effective immediately.

“We are very pleased with the policy change and guidance update that will allow for a smoother path for H-2B labor in civilian projects," San Nicolas said.

"We would like to thank Secretary Mayorkas, Director Jaddou, and our federal partners for working closely with our office, the Guam Department of Labor for being responsive to federal queries, and my colleagues in the Asia Pacific American Caucus and Hispanic Caucus who helped us bring these issues directly to senior leadership's attention for action.”