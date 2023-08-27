This summer, Håfaloha expanded overseas into Boracay, Philippines – its first international location.

The doors of the Guam-born lifestyle brand, which is known for its apparel, frozen desserts, drinks, and other appetizers, opened June 30 at the beachfront of Station 1 Boracay Island Malay, Aklan, attracting both tourists and locals.

Leonard Kaae Jr. and Tara Kaae, founders of Håfaloha, had planned to spread the spirit of aloha and the welcome of håfa adai and offer more to their customers with the widespread support of the community, according to a news release.

“Starting from humble roots as a small business in Guam to going international is something that means the world to us. But the growth and hard work won't stop there,” Tara Kaae said.

The new location is the first of many new initiatives Håfaloha is working on.

“The goal is to offer more to their customers, and with the widespread support of the community the growth in order to do so has been phenomenal,” Tara Kaae said.