Hågat middle school receives 4th 'D' grade, but won't be shut down

Another public school has received a failing grade on meeting health and safety standards, but it won't be shut down if officials can get it up to code within the next three months.

A follow-up sanitation inspection of Oceanview Middle School was conducted nine days after Public Law 37-4, lapsed into law on April 1. The new statute brings forward mandatory compliance with health regulations and shutdowns for failing campuses.

But the Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Environmental Health has clarified that their inspections are not enforceable until August.

The DEH inspection report noted that the school was previously inspected in November 2022 and at the time received 45 demerits. Although previous violations cited were corrected and corrective actions implemented, the school’s sanitary condition declined.

"The recent re-inspections of OMS was not enforceable. P.L. 37-4 states that it becomes enforceable at the start of School Year '23-24, which is in August 2023. DEH did the inspection to gauge how the school was progressing in addressing its previously cited violations,” DPHSS officials told The Guam Daily Post.

A DEH inspector conducting a follow-up inspection from April 10 to April 14 found 61 demerits resulting in a “D” grade. The report was issued to the school on April 26, but a copy of the document shows the school principal refused to sign it.

Documented violations

Inspectors found “unidentified insect nests,” cockroach eggs, rat droppings and “unidentified droppings,” as well as evidence of termite infestation in areas of the school’s facilities.

“During the time of the inspection, some violations were corrected on-site. (School) staff deep cleaned and removed multiple non-viable oothecae (cockroach eggs) behind (a) wooden storage cabinet near (a) hand sink, (removed) multiple non-viable oothecae on (the) floors and attached to walls of (the) middle storage room and (a) storage room near (the) back wall of classroom B201. (School staff) deep cleaned the unknown dropping stains on (the) walls in (the) storage rooms in classroom B201,” the report stated.

A lack of proper sanitary products like soap and paper towels was seen in several restrooms.

“Towel dispensers in (the) male restroom in B wing and E wing female facility were out of order. Soap and paper towel(s) were not provided for hand sinks in (the) male faculty (restroom in) P wing, (the) restroom in E wing and (the) male faculty restroom (in E wing). Paper towel(s) (were) not provided in (the) female and male restroom(s) in B wing and (the) female faculty restroom in E wing,” the reports stated.

At the time of the inspection, DEH observed “the only restrooms being used by the students are in B wing due to limited number of staff to monitor these facilities.”

The report also indicated there are five toilets for female students, and three toilets and four urinals for male students at the school.

Local sanitation rules and regulations require schools to have adequate toilet facilities for students, which is defined as one toilet for every 45 female students, one toilet for every 50 male students and one urinal for every 30 male students.

There are 169 female students and 186 male students attending OMS.

Based on that, "the school does not meet the required number of toilets and urinals for 186 male students,” the report found.

Open, for now

The 13-page report contains a slew of violations, some that had to be corrected by May 6 and others like the restroom facilities that must be corrected by May 26, but for now, despite failing inspection, the school can remain open.

But recent legislation which lapsed into law will require DEH in the near future to shut down any school that fails health inspection.

Public Law 37-4, limits DPHSS' authority to give free passes to continue operations to schools that failed to make the grade as required by existing rules and regulations governing school building sanitation.

The recent change by lawmakers was made to address health and safety concerns across the Guam Department of Education's 41 schools, OMS among them.

"The amended language ... prohibits DPHSS from approving a variance request for any of the violations that leads to the suspension of a school’s sanitary permit. GDOE schools that receive 41 or more demerit points upon inspection will have their sanitary permit suspended, thus prohibiting a school’s onsite daily operations on campus,” the department stated in an April 28 release.

"At this time, DEH is conducting renewal inspections, which is required and effective per PL 37-4. DEH did not receive a variance request from OMS prior to the recent re-inspection. However, GDOE did submit several variance request(s) afterwards for various schools. That information was transmitted to both the GDOE board and to Speaker Therese Terlaje last week on May 5, as required by P.L. 37-4,” DPHSS stated.

As a result of the law not being enforced just yet, OMS’ sanitary permit remains active and the school open for operation.

"DEH is currently not closing down schools. The law does not take into effect until Aug. 9, 2023. Sanitary permits expire June 30. That is the time that operations cannot happen until then,” said GDOE Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz.

GDOE did not address, however, why the school’s principal refused to sign the inspection report.

'Much-needed' law

Although OMS failed to make the grade in the recent inspection, Sen. Chris Barnett, the author of P.L. 37-4, who also chairs the Guam Legislature's committee on education and public safety, was pleased to see assessments of GDOE schools underway.

"I think the intent is to do the assessment inspections that allow GDOE to correct violations before the start of school year 2023-2024. It’s good to see this much-needed public law getting off the ground, and I want to thank DPHSS and our school partners for all the hard work it’s going to take to finally bring our schools into compliance with basic safety and sanitation guidelines. Our students deserve no less,” Barnett said.