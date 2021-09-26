“I’m really grateful.”

Those are the words cancer survivor Jodi Meeks Flores had in response to a ceremony at the new Hope Memorial in Hågat remembering the island's fight against cancer that kept to public health pandemic parameters.

“I know with this pandemic we can’t do Relay for Life the way it was,” Flores said. “It helps them just supporting and showing the love and care and that they’re with us 100%.”

Flores’s breast cancer has been in remission for eight years now.

“The journey was very long. I had to fight it. I had to be very brave,” she said recalling the moments from the time she was diagnosed, through her treatment and afterward when she broke free of cancer’s stranglehold.

A large part of her ability to keep fighting was the support of her husband, whom she was walked hand-in-hand with her throughout the journey, as well as the rest of her family, friends and community.

She said a large part of what kept her going was knowing that people needed her.

“My daughter was in the seventh grade, my mom was bed ridden, my dad was amputated … both legs,” she said. And while others would admonish her to slow down, she said the fight to take care of her family was a large part of her fight for her own life.

“In order … to have that strength I keep going,” Flores said. “I need to keep going and working for my life. It’s like my own relay for life. I’m just going to keep going.”

Building hope

It’s people like Flores who inspired the Hope Memorial.

Hågat Mayor’s Office staff and family created the memorial and placed small floating candles in the water in honor of family members and friends who've had to fight cancer.

Once completed, a small assembly was held earlier this week, which is the first of several activities planned for the village of Hågat in support of the Relay for Life.

"The importance of the memorial is to provide hope for our fighters and survivors," said Mayor Kevin Susuico. "We want them to know that they are not alone on their journey."

Moreover, he added, the Hope Memorial serves as a reminder of "all those who lost their battle to cancer, that they will never be forgotten."

The annual Relay for Life was a community-wide event that brought thousands of residents together to the George Washington High School track and field to walk, run, and march to raise funds devoted to finding a cure for cancer.

The pandemic led to the cancellation of the relay for two years now and various groups and businesses that typically participated are getting creative with fundraising options and events to bring smaller pockets of the community together.

Memorial

A member of Susuico's team, Fran Reyes, noted that "a lot of love" went into building the Hope Memorial, which required pallets be torn apart and put back together then painted, among other items that now adorn the Hågat Memorial Park.

"The painting in the circle with the word HOPE was made by a resident of Hågat who has built the floats, including the ... float that won in the last Liberation Day parade,” she said.

The resident is Noel Semolava. He was motivated to share Hope, not just because of how cancer has touched the lives of many in the community, but also in light of COVID-19 pandemic, which has upended the entire island.

“He got COVID-19 and he’s much better now, thankfully,” Reyes said, noting the recent surge in COVID-19 numbers and hospitalized residents at levels that have increased to about 80 patients on any given day.

Mayor Susuico took note of that, saying COVID-19 will be added to the list of prayers.

“We remember, we pray, and we hope that one day a cure for cancer is found. The Hope Memorial displayed also symbolizes the faith that we have that one day soon we will be able to rid the world of cancer and COVID-19,” he said.