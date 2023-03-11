A man who pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges related to a fatal shooting in Hågat earlier this year has completed his psychological evaluation.

Nathan Ojeda, who is charged with murder in connection to the death of Anthony Mendiola, appeared Friday morning in the Superior Court of Guam.

Ojeda had previously pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to the charges and Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III used the hearing to confirm if a psychological evaluation had been completed.

Assistant Public Defender Jocelyn Roden, Ojeda's attorney, replied the evaluation had been completed and she needed time to review it with her client. Roden added there was "one particular part" she was concerned with, but did not give further detail.

Lamorena gave Ojeda's counsel more time to review the evaluation and stated that the defendant has a right to request another evaluation if Roden does not agree with the results, which will be discussed at a competency hearing March 24.

Competency hearings are typically not open to the public, but the hearings give judges the opportunity to make a decision whether defendants are competent to proceed to trial.

Before the hearing closed, Roden asked Lamorena if Ojeda could hug family members before being taken back to the Department of Corrections.

Lamorena allowed the brief embrace, however, Mendiola's family members in attendance were visibly upset the gesture was allowed.

"You don't get to do that," a family member said as she sat in the courtroom.

Shooting allegations

Ojeda was charged after Mendiola was found on Jan. 4 lying on the ground in front of his house with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Mendiola was declared dead about 6:45 p.m. that day.

An autopsy determined Mendiola's manner of death was a homicide and cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Ojeda was identified at the scene by a witness who alleged he "returned fire" at Ojeda to defend Mendiola and himself, court documents state. Ojeda, who was hospitalized and had a bullet removed from his leg after the shooting, later turned himself in to the police.

Ojeda told the police, according to charging documents, "that he was happy Mendiola died, but denied shooting him."