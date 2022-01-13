One of the men facing attempted murder-related charges in connection with a February 2021 shooting in Hågat is taking a second shot at trying to have his case dismissed.

Anthony Vincent Ignacio, 36, along with his attorney Randall Cunliffe, appeared virtually before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Wednesday.

The defense argued that Ignacio should never have been charged.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“It’s not a self-defense issue. It’s an immunity issue. Our position is that in order for a grand jury to find probable cause they must know if immunity applies,” Cunliffe said. “You can’t charge someone if immunity applies.”

The prosecution opposed the dismissal.

The court took the matter under advisement.

Co-actor Randy Junior Chaco Nauta, 34, also appeared in court but did not join Ignacio’s motion.

Both men were set to go to trial at the end of this month, but the court delayed the trial date.

According to the Guam Daily Post files, the shooting occurred Feb. 16, 2021 on San Francisco Street in Hågat. The 34-year-old male victim survived. Nauta was in the passenger's seat of Ignacio's car when they drove up to the victim and got into an argument, court documents state.

Nauta used a sawed-off shotgun and shot the victim multiple times, the prosecution alleges in court documents.

The defense argued both defendants were ambushed and requested the court dismiss the case last year.

Both were denied the request even after defense attorneys contend the evidence will show Nauta's use of force was permitted, and he never should have been arrested. The defense further argued the Guam Police Department and the prosecution division of the Office of the Attorney General failed to apply Guam's Castle Doctrine in the case.