Two men facing attempted murder-related charges in connection with a February 2021 shooting in Hågat were denied their requests to have the case dismissed.

It was the second request denied by Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Defendants Anthony Vincent Ignacio, 36, and Randy Junior Chaco Nauta, 34, appeared in court on Tuesday.

Trial will potentially begin in late August or early September.

***SUBHED***

Shooting

According to The Guam Daily Post files, the shooting occurred Feb. 16, 2021 on San Francisco Street in Hågat. The 34-year-old male victim survived. Nauta was in the passenger's seat of Ignacio's car when they drove up to the victim and got into an argument, court documents state.

Nauta used a sawed-off shotgun and shot the victim multiple times, the prosecution alleges in court documents.

The defense had argued both defendants were ambushed and requested the court dismiss the case.