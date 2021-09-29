Two men facing attempted murder-related charges in connection with a February shooting in Hågat could expect to have their day in the Superior Court of Guam early next year.

Randy Junior Chaco Nauta, 34, and Anthony Vincent Ignacio, 36, appeared before Judge Maria Cenzon on Tuesday.

Cenzon recently denied their requests to have the case dismissed.

It was said in court that jury selection could begin in late January or early February 2022.

According to Post files, the shooting occurred on Feb. 16 on San Francisco Street in Hågat. The 34-year-old male victim survived.

Nauta was in the passenger's seat of Ignacio's car when they drove up to the victim and got into an argument, court documents state.

Nauta used a sawed-off shotgun and shot the victim multiple times, the prosecution alleges in court documents.