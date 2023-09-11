Hågat shooting trial starts today

The trial for a man charged in connection to the shooting death of Anthony Mendiola will begin Monday in the Superior Court of Guam.

In January, Nathan Ojeda was charged with aggravated murder and murder as first-degree felonies with a special allegation of a deadly weapon used in the commission of a felony, in addition to charges of possession of a firearm without an ID card and possession of an unregistered firearm as third-degree felonies.

Ojeda was arrested and charged after police on Jan. 4 found Mendiola on the ground in front of his Hågat home with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Mendiola was declared dead later that day. Ojeda was accused by a witness at the scene, who told police Ojeda shot at Mendiola and the witness, court documents state.

The witness explained he "returned fire" at Ojeda to defend himself and Mendiola, which resulted in Ojeda being hospitalized and needing to have a bullet removed from his leg after the shooting.

Since being charged, Ojeda pleaded not guilty to the charges and has asserted his right to a speedy trial.

Additionally, Ojeda has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness, but was deemed fit to stand trial by a psychologist. Ojeda also filed a motion to dismiss the case, which was denied earlier this month.

Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III, in a pretrial conference held Friday in the Superior Court of Guam, explained he has cleared his calendar to ensure trial will proceed all day throughout the next week.

Lamorena also asked about witnesses. Prosecutor Basil O'Mallan stated he intends to call about 30 witnesses, while Ojeda's attorney, Jocelyn Roden, with the Public Defender Service Corp., said she intends to call three witnesses to testify.

However, the list will be finalized and on display outside the courtroom to allow potential jurors to see who will be called.

Lamorena said about 120 jurors will be called for the jury selection process, which will eventually be reduced to 12.

Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday after jury selection concludes Monday.

Attorneys will be given 15 minutes for their opening statements.

If Ojeda is found guilty by the jury of 12, he could be sentenced to life in prison.