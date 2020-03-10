H.R. 1365 passes House, heads to President for signature

San Nicolas: Measure will 'make whole' a generation that suffered

A technical change to H.R. 1365 was unanimously passed in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Congressman Michael San Nicolas spoke to his colleagues before the vote in Washington D.C. on Tuesday Guam time.

“The language contained in HR 1365, while technical in nature, is incredibly significant with respect to what it means for the members of the House to consider,” said Congressman San Nicolas.

H.R. 1365 received unanimous consent from the Senate, but minor changes had been made to the language that required the House to vote on the legislation a second time.

The legislation allows for money that has been set aside for war survivors of the Japanese occupation on Guam to be paid out.

“People suffered beheadings, forced marches, rape, the loss of their infants in their arms,” said San Nicolas. “It’s historic, Mr. Speaker, because it in large respect, represents almost an original sin in terms of the inability for us to reconcile our territorial relationships in a manner that really makes for plain and simple justice.”

The congressman said throughout the process he was concerned that something technical would cause the bill to die, but “by the grace of God,” the legislation garnered unanimous support of the House and the Senate.

“At some point in time, justice really does find its way in the United States of America. “We’re just a hairline away. The measure will go before the President for signature and finally make whole a generation that suffered because they were loyal to America,” said San Nicolas.

Before the unanimous vote, Utah Rep. Rob Bishop spoke in favor of passage of H.R. 1365.

“I congratulate (San Nicolas) on this bill which is finally going to recognize and compensate a very small group, but a significant people, who literally sacrificed for this country. This is the right thing to do.”