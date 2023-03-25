Ha’ånen Litekyan event today

In conjunction with War in the Pacific National Historical Park, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service invites the community to celebrate Ritidian Day today, also referred to as Ha’ånen Litekyan, the service announced in a press release.

This cultural event is scheduled to take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Guam National Wildlife Refuge, Ritidian Unit. According to the press release, this event is organized to recognize the natural and cultural heritage of Mes CHamoru at Ritidian, known as Litekyan in CHamoru.

Among the festivities are a youth fishing workshop, demonstrations of traditional CHamoru fishing techniques, environmental stewardship in Guam and tours of the refuge, the service said in the release.

Children age 7 to 17 are encouraged to attend the free youth fishing workshop. According to the press release, the fishing class participants will learn about fishing tactics while practicing traditional fishing methods such as casting a talaya, using rod and reel and constructing fishing lures.

However, registration for the fishing workshop is limited to the first 30 youths who preregister. On the Guam National Wildlife Refuge website, parents or guardians of interested participants must complete the fishing workshop registration form and waiver.

Moreover, registration is necessary only for the fishing workshop, according to the release, registration is not necessary to explore the exhibits or take tours, though visits will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. The Fish and Wildlife Service encourages guests to bring water and wear sunscreen.

Ha’ånen Litekyan is a joint project among the Guam Department of Agriculture Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources, the U.S. Geological Survey's Brown Tree Snake Project and other local partnerships.

For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/guam.