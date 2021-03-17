The first indigenous person to lead the federal agency that handles Native American tribes and island territories has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate, and local leaders are celebrating the occasion.

Secretary of the Interior Debra Haaland, an enrolled member of the Laguna Pueblo, is also the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary under any president of the United States. Laguna Pueblo is a federally recognized Native American tribe in west-central New Mexico.

She was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in New Mexico’s 1st district in 2018, which was also the first term for Guam’s Del. Michael San Nicolas.

“As my fellow freshman colleague in the 116th Congress and on the Natural Resources Committee, we have the privilege of knowing first hand that Congresswoman - now Secretary - Haaland will serve the people and the nation with ability and dignity as our first indigenous United States Secretary of the Interior,” he said in a press release.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s office called the confirmation a significant moment. The Department of the Interior oversees the Office of Insular Affairs, which provides millions in grants to American territories like Guam, and the Freely Associated States in Micronesia.

“Representative Haaland has devoted her life to protecting our natural resources and our nation’s indigenous heritage for future generations. We look forward to working with her to advance policies that would preserve and restore our land, increase outdoor recreational opportunities, and tackle the serious issue of climate change — policies that benefit Guam and our sister territories,” Adelup stated.

At the time of her appointment by then-President elect Joe Biden, Haaland tweeted: “A voice like mine has never been a Cabinet secretary or at the head of the Department of Interior. Growing up in my mother’s Pueblo household made me fierce. I’ll be fierce for all of us, our planet, and all of our protected land. I am honored and ready to serve.”

The deeper meaning behind the historic confirmation was also highlighted by Sen. Telena Nelson, who chairs the Guam Legislature’s committee that includes federal affairs.

“From reaching out to communities often forgotten during our nation’s electoral process to standing side-by-side with indigenous people to protect tribal sovereignty, Secretary Haaland symbolizes the spirit of inafa’maolek and the strength of indigenous people. The people of Guam and all indigenous people should be inspired by this historic milestone as the bar of diverse leadership, which reflects the brilliant colors of our blended national community, has surely been raised,” Nelson said in a statement.