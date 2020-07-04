Habele awards scholarship to 22 students

Scholarship opportunities were awarded to 22 students from the Federated States of Micronesia, allowing them to attend faith-based independent elementary and high schools in Yap, Chuuk and Pohnpei.

Habele is a U.S. nonprofit established by former Peace Corps volunteers who lived and taught in Micronesia. It first issued tuition scholarships in 2006. This year, 30 individual Americans from 16 different states donated to fund the 2020-21 tuition scholarships.

Donors included former Peace Corps volunteers, tourists who had visited Micronesia, and the sons and daughters of Americans who served in Micronesia in the US Armed Forces.

Each tuition grant is set at a level that maintains family ownership in student achievement, while lightening the financial burden. Often scholarships cover between 50% and 75% of school tuition and fees. Students must maintain and report high levels of academic achievement every quarter, applying each year for continued support.

Memorial scholarships

Three of the 22 scholarships awarded this year were memorial scholarships.

"Memorial scholarships honor the legacy of Americans whose life or work demonstrated exceptional commitment to the people of Micronesia," explained Habele's founder, Neil Mellen. "They embodied the best of the longstanding U.S.-Micronesian partnership.”

The Lee Huddleston Memorial Scholarship, established this year, honors the life of Lee Joseph Huddleston of Eugene, Oregon. Huddleston lost his life in February, rescuing a group of children caught in a riptide while swimming off Moch Island, where he was working for the Chuuk State Department of Education. Huddleston had also served as a Peace Corps volunteer, teaching in Weno.

The Leona Peterson Memorial Scholarship provides tuition assistance to a young woman in elementary or high school attending an independent school in either Yap or Pohnpei. It honors the work of Peterson, who led the Department of Aging in the Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands during the late 1970s and early '80s.

The Marshall Paul Wees Memorial Scholarship is named for a U.S. Navy doctor who served the people of Ulithi Atoll during the War in the Pacific. Dr. Wees, working with limited supplies and assisted only by a pharmacist’s aide, stamped out the terrible scourge of yaws, a debilitating disease that was ravaging the Ulithian population.

“At this time of so many challenges across the globe, I hope these modest tuition scholarships will be a subtle reminder of the deeply personal, decadeslong and historically unique partnership between the Micronesian and American peoples,” Mellen said.