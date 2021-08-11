Habitat Guam has helped build 27 homes

Habitat for Humanity of Guam was established in 1996 by a group of volunteers who would spend the next two years reaching out to the community and gathering what they needed to help the first family on the island to get into homeownership with the nonprofit's help.

The family was living out of two school buses in Yigo and, with Habitat's help, a three-bedroom, one-bath home became a reality.

With the community support for that one home, Habitat Guam "became grounded and started to reach out to government agencies to seek grant funding and other means necessary to construct safe, decent, affordable homes," Alicia Aguon, the former executive director of HFH Guam, said Tuesday to members of the Rotary Club of Tumon Bay. The former executive director is now working with the organization in a volunteer capacity.

As of 2020, the local affiliate of the global nonprofit organization has helped build 27 affordable homes for families on the island.

"That's new construction, acquiring land, purchasing land from private landowners, ... getting site plans, getting building permits in line. Getting up there to the construction site and actually breaking ground," Aguon said.

Twenty-seven may not seem like a lot, Aguon added, "but you equate the amount of lives, the impact on the children who didn't have a refrigerator, or didn't live in a home where there was power, and their mindset - wanting to go to school and do better - that's the impact the organization has with the community."

The organization also has assisted with eight renovations within that time.

In August 2020, Habitat Guam broke ground on two homes in Malojloj, but due to COVID-19, the organization's board placed the job site on hold.

"I want to say recently they have started back up on the construction and they will aim to complete, I'm told, by January 2022," Aguon added.

Aguon said there is a misconception that Habitat operates a giveaway program for safe homes.

The organization is geared toward helping low-income families build and pay for safe housing.

"The organization is set up to give a hand up to those low-income families that need that help, that need that extra push or that extra hand," Aguon said.

The demographic of the households Habitat has helped range from those in government to Social Security benefit recipients, and even those employed in the banking industry. They are folks from all walks of life, according to Aguon.

Habitat Guam has helped working-class families who may be living paycheck to paycheck but are making enough money to put into an affordable home mortgage.

"As long as the organization can identify income that will allow them to pay the cost of that affordable home, that is the family that the organization aims to help," Aguon said.

Habitat Guam encourages home recipients to be involved in the project so that they volunteer with their sweat equity.