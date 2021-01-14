Imagine a cream puff.

Smash it up, then take the mixture and coat the inside of a cup, then add some boba and pour in your favorite milk tea.

Wait. We’re not done yet.

Using a wide straw, scrape down on the cream puff mix coating your cup. Then take a sip.

Welcome to Hafa Tea, which opened its doors Jan. 9 at the East West Business Center in Upper Tumon. It is one of the latest in new businesses cropping up on the island in the midst of a pandemic.

“It’s like drinking tea and eating dessert at the same time,” explained Joshua Guiao of this new sweet treat he and his wife Elaine imported to Guam from the Philippines.

A designer by trade who spent eight years working for a local architectural firm, Guiao said he and his wife come from families of entrepreneurs and business owners.

Joshua Guiao, who also works in ministry at the Followers of Christ Christian Assembly, said he and his wife prayed before taking the leap of faith that brought them to where they are today, running two shops in a shared space in the middle of a pandemic.

He said they dipped their toes into the pool of entrepreneurship with his wife’s clothing shop, Yuraisha, which she opened more than a year ago. The shop used to be in Harmon but with the onset of the pandemic they, like many other local businesses, had to close in March 2020.

Something new

Elaine Guiao said the idea started in June 2019 while she was in the Philippines. She saw a milk tea shop while out with a friend.

“There were so many people lined up so I thought what is this? And I tried it,” she said, noting that she isn’t really a milk tea person. But she was intrigued and she and her friend joined the line of people outside of the small shop.

To say she enjoyed the drink is putting it mildly.

“I kept on scraping the side of the cup and said I want more of this,” she said. And her tastebuds triggered something in her entrepreneurial spirit. “This is something new.”

A few months later, in January 2020, she and her husband were in the Philippines and she introduced him to the drink. He enjoyed it and agreed that it could do very well in Guam.

He said what makes the product stand out are the “sinkers.” These are best explained as little desserts that are similarly smooshed and painted on the inside of the cup.

The cream puff is the basic sinker that comes with the milk tea but you can order from a menu like Egg Pudding, Nata de Coco, Rainbow Jelly, Coffee Jelly, Grass Jelly and Rock Salt Cheese.

In the Philippines, Joshua Guiao added, some people add in more sinkers and request less tea, turning it into something of a halo-halo-like dessert.

He said they can definitely do that at his shop but he enjoys their milk teas, which come in different flavors, including dulce de leche, mango, strawberry, and other treats like the Hokkaido and Okinawa that use a special burnt sugar base.

In a pandemic

Bitten by the milk tea bug, they started looking for sources for their new business venture and putting the framework together.

The pandemic delayed the opening. In fact, the business license for the tea shop was received Dec. 31, 2020, and their sanitary permit was received the first week of January.

“It’s a big leap of faith to open up during the pandemic,” he said.

Joshua Guiao said he knows there are still risks ahead, considering the pandemic has caused the economy to shrink. He believes that they took the steps necessary to accomplish their goal.

‘Shop and sip’ and saving on rent

One of those steps was opening the two shops together to save on the cost of rent.

Elaine Guiao said when the governor lifted restrictions on businesses in the fall of 2020, they were able to reopen Yuraisha. Around that same time, they were looking for a space for Hafa Tea.

She said they looked at the rental costs and thought there had to be a less expensive way to work toward their goal of running the two businesses.

“When women come to my store, they’re usually with their husbands and they are waiting,” she said. “So we thought what if we combined the two shops in the same space … so while the wife is shopping the husband can enjoy some tea or coffee.”

The duo said the concept seems to be working. Even moms who shop with their children are able to browse through the clothing items while their children enjoy a sweet treat.

Joshua Guiao said his advice for anyone starting a business, whether it’s in the pandemic or after, is to start with prayer.

“First seek the Lord,” he said. “Whatever your plan is, give it to the Lord and he will guide your path … and then act immediately.”

He said, don’t hesitate to start the process. And he said just believe that “God will help you along the way.”