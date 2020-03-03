Hagåtña library offers free access to Rosetta Stone

The Guam Public Library System has added Rosetta Stone to its Language Learning Digital Resource.

Residents can take advantage of the software, which offers learning programs for more than 30 different languages, the library system stated in a release. Rosetta Stone offers lessons that build reading, writing, speaking and listening skills.

"This top-rated, customer approved program is accessible at the Nieves M. Flores Memorial Library in Hagåtña," the press release stated.

This new learning opportunity is available to patrons at no cost, according to the library system.

The Nieves M. Flores Memorial Library is open:

• Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.