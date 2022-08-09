The McDonald's restaurant in Hagåtña is headed for some serious renovations. Motorists passing by the iconic fast-food joint have likely noticed that the drive-thru has been closed.

"It is a major renovation that starts at the drive-thru and eventually will move to include the restaurant dining room," said Divina Evaristo, marketing manager for McDonald's of Guam.

For now, a few signs inform patrons that the dining room is still open. The renovations began just last week. The project cost is $1.5 million and will include constructing a two-lane drive-thru, as well as technological updates, such as a self order kiosk in the lobby and digital menu boards at the drive-thru and in the dining room, according to Evaristo. The renovations should take about six to eight weeks for the drive-thru and another six to seven weeks for the dining room.

"We are hoping to be open by Christmastime, if there's no delay," Evaristo said.

The plan is to maintain services throughout the renovation, but that will depend on how the construction proceeds and the situation at a given time, according to Evaristo.

"We hope everybody will appreciate the new and improved version of the drive-thru and indoor dining," Evaristo said.

The Hagåtña restaurant is the second oldest of the McDonald's restaurants on Guam, according to Evaristo. It was built in 1977.

The first McDonald's to open on Guam is the Tamuning restaurant, in 1971. The Tamuning restaurant was also renovated some years ago.