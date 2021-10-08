Hagåtña pool awaits assessment 19 months after it was shut down

An agreement for professional consulting services to determine the condition and viability of the Hagåtña pool has been at the Office of the Attorney General for review since about the beginning of September, but Joann Camacho, deputy administrator of the Guam Economic Development Authority, is hoping that an update and approval can come today.

"It's taken a while, but we know that their workload is pretty heavy," Camacho said Thursday.

GEDA issued the RFP because it wanted to revisit the Hagåtña pool and see "if it's worth going in and fixing it in the interim" for swimming groups, she said.

Once awarded, the assessment of the pool will take about 30 to 40 days, according to Camacho. After that, the Department of Public Works will issue another procurement for repairs, if any.

The Hagåtña pool has been closed to the public, since January 2020, initially due to water quality issues.

"But before that, off and on, off and on. For the last five years, the pool has been closed for a total of approximately four years," said Ed Ching, president of the Guam Swimming Federation, his frustration more than palpable over the situation. "It sucks. The government sucks."

At the moment, the decades-old Olympic-size pool lies sinking, all but abandoned, partially filled with stagnant water. Years of facility issues and band-aid solutions had led to its deterioration. In better times, the pool was used by everyday residents as well as athletes in training.

It has been an ongoing conversation in the community. At one point, the construction of a new Olympic-size pool was considered, but that will take funding and consideration will have to be made on how to get that done, according to Camacho.

So while building the new pool is the ultimate goal, officials in the interim are looking for options to help local swimming groups and "make a sound decision on what's the best approach," Camacho said.

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, which built the Dededo pool, had offered to oversee the architectural and engineering design and construction of a new pool, but could not fund the project. The offer is still on the table, however, said Ray Topansa, GHURA executive director.

"We proposed to build it in Dededo as the infrastructure was already there and we felt it was the cheapest and quickest option. I’m not sure if funding is available," he said.

The Dededo pool, the island's other public swimming pool, has been closed since February 2020. But regardless, it isn't fit for competitive training or for other serious swimming purposes, according to Ching.

In the absence of public facilities, the swimming federation has continued swim training and instruction using other means, he said.

"We made arrangements with St. John's (School). We get to use their pool three times a week. Now what do we do the other times? We go at the beach, and do land training and everything else we keep doing," Ching said.

Meanwhile, the federation has had to turn down younger children because they lack facilities, he said.

"And because we don't have consistent facilities, I don't have consistent coaches," Ching said.

He might also be skeptical of the results of the upcoming assessment for the Hagåtña pool.

"I think it should have an assessment but ... one of the reasons they first shut it down is because (the government) assessed, their personal assessment was 'We shut it down.' Why? Well they said there's a leak. So what? Is it so bad that you have to shut it down? The conclusions of their assessments, it's almost, for any reason, shut things down because it doesn't work. Because we don't want to work," Ching said.

As for the fate of the Hagåtña pool, that will depend on the assessment, according to Camacho.

"If it has longer life, that'll be great. We don't have to do (a new pool) right now. But we'll have to see after the assessment is done," she said.