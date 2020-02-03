The Department of Public Works encourages motorists to drive cautiously through construction zones, observe all posted speed limit and construction signs, and heed flaggers. Additionally, to avoid traffic delays caused by construction work, drivers may want to consider alternative routes, or leaving home or work earlier.

Guam Waterworks Authority work on Route 4

There will be no left turn at the intersection of Route 4 and West O'Brien Drive, near the Guam Judicial Center. Guam Waterworks Authority crews continue to work on a yearlong sewage line project. The project started near McDonald's in Hagåtña but is progressing along Route 4 toward Marine Corps Drive. It starts now closer to the intersection near the Judicial Center and extends toward the area in front of the Nanbo Insurance building and Mobil gas station. It will make its way toward Chamorro Village.

Quichocho Street, Mangilao

DPW started milling and paving on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 at Quichocho Street in Mangilao behind Pay-Less. The street is open to local traffic only.

Route 3 widening

Construction continues along Route 3, from just north of Route 28 to Potts Junction, Dededo. The northbound right-turn-only lane from Route 3 onto Route 28 has been narrowed. Caution is advised for all northbound traffic at this intersection.

Artero Road between Route 3 and Mepa Lane will be closed through Saturday, Feb. 8. Heed flaggers placed at the intersection of Route 3 and Mepa Lane for the morning and afternoon rush hours, and for the dismissal of school.

Paving activity scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6, will require a lane shift of the northbound traffic between Chalan Kareta and Starts Golf Course.

Harmon Industrial Park roadway rehabilitation

Hawaiian Rock Products is working on Harmon Industrial Park Road. There will be intermittent lane closures along the eastbound lane from Proline to Green Store from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.