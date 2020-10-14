Hagåtña theaters closed for good after 14 years

Tango Theatres is permanently closing its movie theaters at the Agana Shopping Center because of the prolonged COVID-19 shutdown and the lack of new feature films available in this time of the pandemic, according to Tango Theatres General Manager Kit Lanuza.

"We're supposed to be marking our 14th year at the Agana Shopping Center in November," Lanuza told The Guam Daily Post on Tuesday. "But the pandemic is making it extremely difficult for us to keep it."

The shopping center's Agana Center Stadium Theatres on the second floor is operated by Tango Theatres.

The spread of COVID-19 and the required social restrictions have wrecked the movie industry, not only on Guam but worldwide, and Hollywood studios continue to delay their big films.

Tango Theatres plans to reopen its Micronesia Mall movie theaters when new feature films become available after the lockdown is lifted, Lanuza said.

"That's our plan, to keep Tango Theaters at the Micronesia Mall. But we're really not sure at this time when (it will open). Even if we reopen it after the lockdown and there are no new films available, it will be of no use," he said.

'Thank you'

Lanuza said he's grateful to the community for supporting Tango Theatres at the Agana Shopping Center over the last 14 years.

"We would like to thank you for your patronage, for your support. We hope to see you at the Micronesia Mall when it reopens," he said.

At this time, he said, Tango Theatres has not laid off any employees but has furloughed them since they still plan on reopening the Micronesia Mall branch.

Lanuza said they communicated their plan to the management of the Agana Shopping Center, which has seen other permanent business closures including Tony Roma's, Froots and Playport, also because of the pandemic.

Regal at GPO also still temporarily closed

One other movie theater operator on the island, Regal Guam Megaplex at the Guam Premier Outlets, has also been closed since March.

J.N. Milan, manager of Regal Guam Megaplex, on Tuesday said there's no target date for reopening at this time.

Though there had been plans to reopen by now, all Regal movie theaters in the U.S. are temporarily closed effective Oct. 8 "until further notice."

"This is in response to an increasingly challenging theatrical landscape and sustained key market closures," Regal said in an online announcement.

For months, both Regal and Tango on Guam have been preparing the health and safety measures needed to reopen. These include contactless payment, the use of ultra-low-volume foggers for deep sanitization, floor markers for social distancing, temperature checks, mandatory wearing of masks and limiting the number of moviegoers allowed at any given time.

Guam remains under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 and movie theaters still are not allowed to operate.

Even if the restrictions are lifted soon, movie theaters won't be able to reopen because there are no new films to feature as productions have stalled and blockbuster movie releases have been rescheduled.

These include the latest installment in the James Bond series, "No Time To Die," the twisty thriller "Tenet," "Wonder Woman 1984" and "Top Gun: Maverick."

A growing list

The pandemic temporarily shut down businesses on Guam. Tango Theatres at the Agana Shopping Center, however, is the latest in the growing list of permanent business closures on Guam as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other closures include:

• Travel Pacificana in Hagåtña, after 44 years

• Paulino Enterprise Communication in Tamuning, after 20 years

• Chuck E. Cheese's in Tamuning, after 10 years

• Ishii Brewing Co., maker of Minagof beers, after 10 years

• Forever 21 in Tamuning

• Kitchen Lingo in Hagåtña

• Kådu in Mangilao

• Tony Roma's at Agana Shopping Center

• Froots at Agana Shopping Center

• Playport at Agana Shopping Center

• Java Junction in Hagåtña