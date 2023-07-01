Haircut event to uplift shelterees' spirits still may be held after snag

A haircut can make a world of difference to a person, especially if that person is feeling down and out. This is something Sean Sapp understands well, having worked in the beauty industry for 13 years.

A free haircut event that was supposed to happen Wednesday didn't pan out and, according to Sapp, it was because organizers had invited other volunteers to help with the event.

"We tried to do it as fast as possible to schedule it on Sunday and then we were canceled on Monday night and the event was on Wednesday," Sapp said. "With all the planning that we did, we had people with tents that had businesses, … they had tents to provide, games to provide, food, like carnival stuff."

He said it was something that was dreamed of — helping people who are really in the need of having a little bit more hope, love or energy.

"And working with (American) Red Cross, knowing that these people are still in the shelters weeks after the typhoon, for them to still be in there, they're losing the hope, just like everyone else when they didn't have power," said Sapp, co-owner of Salina's BeautiWorks.

"For me, giving back, especially for little kids, I mean those kids deserve to have a little bit more fun and feel themselves and be like any other human being," he said. "Right now, I don't want them to feel belittled or like there's nothing good going to happen. We all deserve to have that little bit of fun and for people to come around and actually be together to help them feel better."

Sapp called out to businesses to assist in putting together the free haircut event for the shelterees at the iLearn Academy Charter School campus in Dededo, which is overseen by the American Red Cross.

"We had food and drinks for them, and then also the haircuts," he said. "I was inviting all people who could cut hair, even backyard, for them to come on and join this train and have fun and inspire the community a bit more and give love to the world."

Instead of receiving Red Cross support, however, Sapp said he felt a lack of appreciation – something he didn't expect from a charitable organization.

Miscommunication

Red Cross spokesperson Steve Walsh told The Guam Daily Post that miscommunication led to the misunderstanding.

"It sounds like there was some miscommunication. So one of my colleagues met with the the salon rep, Sean, and his sister, Salina, yesterday to clear the air and tell them we certainly do appreciate community partnerships like this that benefit our shelter guests," Walsh said. "But permission must be granted from the owner of the property (iLearn), which didn't happen. Further, the Red Cross has certain protocols that must be followed for onsite events such as this to ensure the safety, security and privacy of our shelter guests."

According to Walsh, Red Cross representatives were set to meet with Sapp on Friday in an attempt to work out the details so the free haircut event could proceed.

"The Red Cross is meeting with Salina and Sean from the salon this afternoon to continue to work out details so they can put on the event at our other shelter," Walsh said. "We are hoping they can provide the same haircut services at or near iLearn, but those details have not been worked out yet."