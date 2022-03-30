Half-pound of meth seized in mail

A half-pound, or 250 grams, of methamphetamine was found inside a package that was sent from Oregon to Guam in August 2021.

The case is one of four recently unsealed in the District Court of Guam linked to federal drug trafficking investigations.

According to the warrant, the package was sent from an address in Portland, Oregon, to a post office box in Yigo.

The box included vacuum sealed bags, plastic containers, a sock, a cookie cutter, batteries and the drugs.

Two other unsealed drug investigations show warrants were executed on Aug. 31, 2021, where authorities seized cellphones. The phones, however, were password-protected and the feds were unable to extract any information, court documents state.

A separate unsealed warrant executed Sept. 10, 2021, revealed that law enforcement seized an iPhone that belonged to a Talo’fo’fo' man. Investigators were searching for evidence related to what they believe is ongoing illegal activity, specifically the manufacturing, distribution and possession of a controlled substance.

No charges have been filed in connection to the warrants recently made public.