Planned public celebrations for Halloween this year will be modified to abide by social distancing requirements and a ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

GPO offers curbside trick-or-treating

Guam Premier Outlets will offer its first curbside candy distribution event. Due to public health guidelines, there will be no candy distribution inside the mall, according to General Manager Monte Mesa.

“We wanted to still do something for kids this year despite everything that is going on. One of the safest ways to do it is to offer trick-or-treating curbside so that’s what we are doing this year,” said Suzanne Perez, GPO shopping center manager.

Suh Mun, who owns the Twinkles Toys store at GPO, will provide treat bags with a composition notebook, a Halloween pencil, four types of toys and hand sanitizer.

“Trick-or-treat event on Halloween has become Twinkles’ tradition for many years and I do not want to miss this year’s Halloween event. Especially Guam children have been missing their schools and all the normal fun activities because of COVID-19. If possible I want to give them something to cheer up about and also keep up with our tradition," said Mun.

Perez said the GPO team will be passing out the goods.

“We will wear our masks and gloves. All treat bags are sealed. We will also have some decorations up to make the curbside trick-or-treating more festive,” she said.

One bag of candy will be given to each person in costume at each pickup station. Walk-up trick-or-treating will not be allowed, added Perez.

Curbside trick-or-treating at GPO will start at 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the parking lot near Chuck E. Cheese's.

Mayors get creative

The mayors' offices usually play a big part in Halloween celebrations within the villages, and this year, according to Angel Sablan, executive director of the Mayors' Council of Guam, they will do their best to provide some holiday fun while keeping safety No. 1.

“We have to be very mindful that whatever it is we do that we are not being spreaders of the virus. We want to give some happiness and hope to the kids and even the adults but at the same time we want to make sure that we are not doing anything to make them even more susceptible to getting COVID or spreading it,” Sablan said.

Agat motorcade to hand out treats

Sablan said mayors are coming up with innovative ways to celebrate. The village of Agat, for example, will bring the candy to the kids.

“(The Agat mayor) is going to motorcade through the village with candy and the kids can stand outside their house and they can give them the candy,” said Sablan.

In Barrigada, the mayor’s office will host a drive-thru haunted house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 30. Family members must wear masks and stay in their cars.

Circle K to hand out goody bags

Circle K will also offer each child under the age of 12 a free goody bag of treats from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Each child must be present to receive a bag.

Children age 12 and below will receive treats from Circle K stores, except at the Cabras, Airport Road, Sun Plaza, and Fountain Plaza locations.