A man who apparently struggled with Guam police officers was taken into custody after authorities found drugs, the prosecution stated in court documents.

Gabriel Lukas Wabol, 42, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree-felony and resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police stopped behind a car in Mangilao that had abruptly pulled over on its own. The suspect who was in the passenger side of the car allegedly told the driver, “don’t let them search.”

The suspect became irate and refused to have officers search a backpack spotted inside the car, documents state.

Police found a glass pipe with meth residue inside the backpack, documents state.

The suspect resisted authorities, as they attempted to put him in handcuffs. He is then accused of dropping to the ground, screaming, and crawling away from police, court documents state.

Officers also found a syringe with a clear liquid and a plastic bag with meth in his pocket, documents state.