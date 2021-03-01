Five Guam senators are proposing to make placards that authorize the use of accessible parking spaces permanent.

"Providing physical accommodations for those with limitations is insufficient if we do not advocate for an accessible and reasonable application process from start to finish," Sen. Amanda Shelton, the author of Bill 65-36, said in a news release.

The bill calls for removing expiration dates entirely on placards for those with permanent disabilities. The measure also makes placards for temporary disabilities, such as for residents recovering from surgery, valid for 12 months instead of the current six-month time frame. Applicants must still present a physician certification on the duration of a patient's disability, according to the legislation.