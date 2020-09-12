Handling of deceased seafarer's body raises questions

No one is confirming what led to the handling of a deceased seafarer who was shipped to Saipan after his death was confirmed on board the Matson cargo ship M/V Papa Mau, which docked on Guam Wednesday.

After the ship left Guam, it headed for the island of Saipan. On Thursday, in Saipan, video images showed local authorities in Saipan lifting the seafarer's body in a body bag from the cargo container to the bed of a government pickup truck.

Images of the handling of the seafarer's body have been shared online.

Matson did issue a statement that it made arrangements for the proper handling of the deceased mariner in Saipan.

“Out of respect for our fallen crew member, we made arrangements for the proper handling of his remains upon arrival in Saipan. Mortuary professionals were waiting at the port with a hearse to receive our crew member, but local authorities took control of the process and our colleague was not given the respect any of us would expect for a family member. We are working with local authorities to understand why this happened and to get our crew member released so that we can resume the process of returning him to his family without delay,” said Bernie Valencia, Matson’s vice president.

Calls were made to the Northern Marianas government by phone and email but no response was provided as of press time.

The question as to why the seafarer was not brought into Guam for proper handling remained unclear.

This wasn't a case of a COVID-19 patient, according to Janela Carrera, the spokeswoman for the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.

She said Public Health's only role was to rule out COVID-19 by conducting a test.

Public Health did not stop the transfer of the deceased seafarer on Guam for proper embalming and other preparations for shipment.

Matson was advised that the body could not be received on Guam because there was no medical examiner to sign the death certificate.

But the Guam attorney general's office indicated there are existing contracts for a Saipan-based medical examiner and Honolulu-based medical examiners to travel to Guam in the event a deceased person must be examined.

Even with the presence of a medical examiner on Guam, the examiner's office did not have jurisdiction over the seafarer, who died in waters off Guam, according to a source familiar with the case.

The ship was in Palau prior to arriving on Guam Wednesday.

Another suggestion was made that perhaps the U.S. Coast Guard made the call to keep the body from being moved from the ship and to a funeral establishment on Guam for the proper preparation of the body.

But Coast Guard Sector Guam, in a written statement, stated, "the Coast Guard DID NOT make the call to not off load in Guam. We do not have that jurisdiction."

"The Coast Guard has conducted a preliminary investigation to determine if the Coast Guard had jurisdiction, in which the Coast Guard did not. As far as investigations being conducted by other services, I do not have that information," stated a Coast Guard spokesman on Guam, Ens. Edward Oingerang.

The seafarer was found unresponsive in his cabin en route to Guam, according to Matson.

The cause of death was not known or indicated.