Handling of legislative error that could cost $150M draws protest, some senators adamant to keep discussions public

Some of the Republicans in the Legislature are protesting the Democratic majority's decision to keep discussions off-camera about how to fix an error – and what led to the mistake – in the new war claims law that could cost $150 million if allowed to stay as is.

Sens. Telo Taitague and Joanne Brown said the discussions should be in public and within view of the public.

The Legislature routinely provides live video streaming of sessions and public hearings.

Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr. and Chris Duenas also left the legislative session hall in protest.

It's not clear how it happened but language that was included in Bill 130 which became a new law recently authorizing another round of reparations expanded the eligibility to more claimants and could raise the cost from the previously estimated $10 million to as much as $150 million.

The expanded eligibility made it to the legislation that the governor signed into law – even when the Legislature as a body did not approve it and there were specific discussions about excluding the language.

There were concerns on the Democratic side that making the discussions public would be contrary to the attorney-client privilege of confidentiality between the senators and their legal counsel.

Some Republican senators disagree.

"We need to be very public – to find out what went wrong and why it went wrong because this is not what should be happening with regards to any legislation that's addressed and deliberated on," Brown said.

The error and any discussions to keep them from the public erode confidence in the Legislature and the lawmaking process, Brown said.

"I'm not comfortable moving forward on other pieces of legislation. ... this to me is a major concern and how it happened, why it happened ... I mean this encourages seeds of distrust among our people and this is how corruption breeds because we don't know how this happened. Was it intentional? Was it, you know, they might say it's minor but how did that happen?" If the process was followed, Brown said, "this should have never ended up in the bill because this amendment was never in the bill in the first place and for it to go through – there's something wrong and there's something broken with the process," Brown added.

Senators could go into session at 2 p.m. today.

"We were hoping that they would resume with explaining to the public and the people exactly what happened so either one of us or the speaker can do that on the session floor and explain to the public," Taitague said.

On Oct. 15, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero enacted Bill 130-36, also called the “Guam World War II Reconciliation Act of 2021.” The version transmitted to her included a requirement to plan for a new, local war claims program that benefits “claimants regardless of the date of death.”

That change means heirs of those who survived the island’s Japanese occupation but died as early as July 22, 1944, could apply for and potentially receive a financial award.

This provision was deemed “materially different,” and was procedurally blocked during debate on the measure. The defeated amendment, however, was a part of the bill when senators unanimously passed it days later, according to Speaker Therese Terlaje, who proposed the language.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Unfortunately, no senator or staff caught the error in the engrossed bill prior to voting,” Speaker Therese Terlaje said in a release, later adding: “I am working with the Committee on Rules and the central staff to further ensure our process catches these errors before voting.”

Terlaje said, despite the mistake in the Legislature’s handling of the bill, she continues to support war claims for those who died before the cutoff date to receive an award through a federal reparations program.

Legislative staff, senators, employees of the governor’s office and the governor all had opportunities to identify the oversight and correct it before the bill’s passage and enactment.

Some lawmakers on Friday are pushing for what’s essentially a redo.

“Several Republican senators will push for a reconsideration of the engrossed bill to be retransmitted to the governor as passed on the floor,” Duenas, legislative minority leader, said Thursday evening.

“We believe this bill was improperly engrossed and we should be able to pull it back, correct and send it to the governor as passed on the floor.”

Duenas noted that the effort has “nothing to do with the merits of possibly paying descendants beyond the original intent of the bill.”

“This is about the proper passage of bills on the floor. This clerical error should not be the reason why the people of Guam have to pay up to $150 million of taxpayer money for this program. This should be properly debated and allow for all of the people of Guam to participate in this process. Something of this significance should not pass on the basis of a clerical error,” Duenas said.

“That’s exactly why the chairman ruled this amendment materially different and required it to have its own public hearing as a stand-alone bill,” Duenas added.

Clearly the law

Taitague told The Guam Daily Post she brought the mistake to the attention of the speaker, and subsequently to other lawmakers when she heard the expansion being talked about on live, local radio after the governor signed the bill. Taitague supported the expansion during the discussion on the bill.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, who authored the legislation but was off island during its passage, told the Post she thinks the mistake became law.

“I’ve always believed that every war survivor should be paid and that there can be no limits on justice. For that reason, I will work with the governor and my colleagues to do everything possible to ensure that this long-standing debt is paid quickly and responsibly,” Barnes said.

Any changes to the expansion will have to be approved by at least eight senators.

The governor on Thursday committed to submitting a plan to senators that resolves claims of eligible residents who failed to meet the filing deadlines for the now-closed federal program, “even if this new law has deficiencies.”

“I have consistently demonstrated my unwavering support for our war survivors in the past and will continue to do so moving forward,” Leon Guerrero stated.