Assumption College announced that Hannah White, of Tamuning, Class of 2020, was named to the College's Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester.

"Students who are recognized by the Dean's List have demonstrated a commitment to hard work and academic excellence," said Francesco C. Cesareo, Ph.D., president of Assumption College. "These students are dedicated to their academic and intellectual lives, excelling in their programs of study, embodying the College's mission of forming graduates of critical intelligence, thoughtful citizenship, and compassionate service through a comprehensive Catholic, liberal arts education."