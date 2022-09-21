A man accused of selling cheap helicopter parts to Hansen Helicopters Inc. as part of a conspiracy to defraud the federal government is asking that his charges be dismissed.

Randall Rogers is asking for charges connected to a conspiracy to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board to be dismissed because of his ongoing medical issues.

According to The Guam Daily Post files, Rogers participated with now-convicted John Walker, Hansen's president and owner; Kenneth Crowe, chief pilot; and Phillip Kapp, director of maintenance at Hansen, in the conspiracy that used helicopters that were not airworthy and were uncertified in order to make a profit.

Rogers is accused of selling Hansen a helicopter part for $28 that usually goes for about $1,000, according to Post files.

Since Rogers was charged in 2019, however, he has suffered from multiple medical conditions that have gotten worse over time, his defense told the court.

"He does not seem to have the ability to sit up by himself or move around," wrote Rogers' attorney, William Pole, who added defendants must be able to assist in the preparation of their defense.

Pole further explained Rogers is "highly unlikely and not anticipated to ever recover to the point he could participate in a trial or help his counsel prepare for trial."

Pole also cited details such as Rogers having a do-not-resuscitate order in place, his having entered hospice and the likelihood of no substantial improvement in his health as "extraordinary and compelling reasons" for the case to be dismissed without prejudice.

Rogers faces 104 charges connected to the conspiracy.