The federal fraud trial involving Hansen Helicopters Inc. is scheduled to continue Monday in the District Court of Guam but the case will no longer include the company’s director of maintenance.

Phillip Kapp was granted his emergency motion to have his case severed due to his current medical condition. The motion was filed under seal and is not available to the public.

On Friday, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood issued an order directing the Mayo Clinic to provide a declaration regarding Kapp’s neurological condition.

Prior the pause of trial Kenneth Crowe, chief pilot at Hansen Helicopters Inc., had his case separated as well. Crowe is now seeking a dismissal of his case on the grounds of double jeopardy.

This leaves John Walker, the primary owner of Hansen, and the company itself who will move forward with trial on Monday afternoon.

The defendants stand accused of circumventing U.S. aviation safety regulations to maximize profits.

Charges against the defendants include multiple counts of conspiracy to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

Hansen operated aerial tours and tuna-spotting services for international fishing operations and provided charter services for federal agencies to locations in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands otherwise inaccessible by air.