Hard copy failure rate double that of online students

Students under the hard copy learning model are failing at more than double the rate of students failing under the online learning model, according to Guam Department of Education Deputy Superintendent Joe Sanchez, who oversees curriculum and instruction.

About a third of GDOE's student population is under the hard copy learning model. That makes the failure rate, which is across all grade levels, a significant concern for the department, according to Sanchez. He didn't have exact numbers to share, but Sanchez stated that the failure rate for online students isn't much higher than the normal failure rate.

"We kind of started seeing these challenges with the hard copy curriculum early on," he said.

Pickup and submission of hard copy materials was inconsistent. Teachers had to accommodate late work, which the department tried to ensure happened as much as possible, according to Sanchez.

"Calling their families, calling the students themselves, trying to make sure there was some type of communication. Especially for those who were failing. Unfortunately, it still posed a challenge," he said.

There was a lot of time spent getting online students up to speed as well, but the rate of improvement was a lot faster for online students because teachers could interact with them and had more frequent interactions with their parents, according to Sanchez. In some cases, for the hard copy curriculum, the teachers have never spoken with their students, he added.

GDOE made changes to its grading policy to accommodate the transition into full distance learning during the first semester. Those same grading procedures will now also be used for the second semester and all subsequent semesters through the COVID-19 pandemic. Under these policies, students from prekindergarten through eighth grade are graded using a four-point scale.

Challenges continue

High school students are still graded using traditional grades, to ensure consistency with the credit system, but all students are now graded based on work throughout the whole semester rather than awarded quarter grades. Quarters are instead used as progress points.

Even under the changes, grades at the progress points indicated there were going to be challenges with final grades for hard copy students, Sanchez said.

Because of concerns with hard copy learning, GDOE is trying to push online learning through a laptop distribution program, a pending internet service program and the recent community learning centers.

Other than that, each school now has its own set of "parent-friendly" lessons to clearly explain the curriculum, Sanchez said. The second part to this is that schools are trying to reach out to families as much as possible, he added.

"It's a two-way street, we're trying to encourage the families as much as possible to reach out to the schools as well," Sanchez said. "In the beginning, the plan was that the parents and students would schedule appointments and things like that. But I guess it just can't be that way. It can't be just where the parent has to be the one to do it. The school has to reach out sometimes."

Face-to-face classes are also now an option for students and that may be expanded further later in the school year.

Achievement gap

But other than grades, GDOE is concerned about the achievement gap this school year, and will have to perform a series of assessments on students to gauge how well they're learning, then focus efforts on interventions, Sanchez said.

GDOE is looking at a more robust summer school program and an expanded after-school program next year, he added. The department wants to offer two sessions in the summer - morning and afternoon - and have all schools offer summer classes, which normally isn't the case, Sanchez said. The department also wants to do this for next summer because the federal funding eyed for this program will last to September 2022, he said.

For the after-school program next school year, GDOE would like to have transportation available to increase participation, Sanchez said. The Office of the Governor has indicated they could support transportation on their end, he added.

For high school students this year, the department is looking at the night school program to help with credit recovery, considering the high failure rate for hard copy students. GDOE also wants to start the night school program earlier next school year. The other avenue for credit recovery is the Asmuyao Community School, Sanchez said.

But the pandemic has also limited the amount of material students go through in the school year, as they don't have classes as often as normal. The first thing GDOE did at the beginning of the school year was ask teachers to focus on the most essential skills for each content area, according to Sanchez.

That is asked every year, but this school year, teachers were told to use their judgment, knowing they would only see students sparingly or not all, due to the hard copy model, Sanchez said.

"We've asked the teachers to use their best judgment to make sure we don't hurt the integrity of the course work too much," Sanchez said. "And I know this would be especially true for (high school) senior teachers, the teachers teaching ones who are about to graduate, or even junior teachers."

For high school students who do graduate this year, GDOE does not have plans for "booster" or supplemental classes, but it is something the department can consider, Sanchez said.