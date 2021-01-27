When Liana Jae Negrito, 28, logged on to her hireguam.com account for her Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims on Monday, a message popped up on the screen saying there's overpayment on her account.

The overpayment, she said, is about $2,000, an amount she's already spent a long time ago because of her dire financial needs.

"It's hard for me to pay it back now," Negrito told The Guam Daily Post. "I am living with my mother and I help pay the bills."

She said she currently works on reduced hours so she's no longer claiming for PUA.

However, with her situation, she's hoping she could be classified as a gig worker so she can still be eligible for the federal aid.

Back in June or July, she said, the Guam Department of Labor notified her that she got an overpayment.

"I made mistakes in putting numbers in the claims and the GDOL staff said there's overpayment," she said.

At the time, she kept a certain amount so she can pay back any overpayment. She said she called and emailed GDOL, asking them how much was the overpayment, how she can return it, and the due date for repayment.

She waited, until money got tighter and she had no choice but to spend all the money she had.

"And then I got an email on Saturday about the overpayment. Then on Monday when I logged on to PUA, the message popped up," she said.

GDOL: Reach out to us

Officials said anyone who received a notice of PUA overpayment is encouraged to reach out to the agency.

"Claimants with possible overpayments can reach out to GDOL. Each instance is a case-by-case basis and there is no one answer," Hannah Cho, a GDOL special projects coordinator, said on Tuesday.

The number to call is 311 option 6, or send an email to pua.overpayment@dol.guam.gov.

A PUA overpayment is money a person got but should not have received.

Waiver of overpayment

The U.S. Department of Labor, in its revised Jan. 8 guidelines, said the extended PUA program authorized states to "waive repayment of a PUA overpayment if the state determines that:

• the overpayment was without fault on the part of the individual; and

• that repayment would be contrary to equity and good conscience."

As of Tuesday, GDOL Director David Dell'Isola was working on appeals.

Appeals hearings are for those who ask GDOL to reconsider their decision to deny their PUA application or GDOL notice of overpayment.

The appeals hearings started in October.

It's not clear whether the overpayment notices that PUA recipients have been getting were not as a result of them filing PUA in 2020 when they're on reduced hours.

Some of the workers said they put in the wrong hours or other reasons, which they think were the reason for overpayment.

Negrito was not the only one notified recently of PUA overpayment.

Another PUA recipient said she got a $635 overpayment notice but said GDOL has not responded to the "appeal" she sent since June 6. Her due date to pay back the amount is Feb. 25.

"So I'm not going to pay them back till they correct their error," she posted in an online forum for PUA recipients.

Sharlene Ngirarois, one of the administrators for the online forum among PUA recipients, advised the group's membership of about 3,600 to email GDOL or set an appointment with the department to discuss repayments if they received an overpayment notice.

Other PUA recipients said they received an overpayment notice, but the notice did not include a deadline to pay it back.

Some said the overpayment was already addressed, but the overpayment message still pops up on their screen every time they log in to their PUA account.

For those on reduced work hours and who received PUA in 2020, although they're not supposed to, there currently is no order for them to pay back the money, GDOL said.

Guam and other states and territories misinterpreted the law, so they paid PUA to those on reduced work hours, GDOL said.