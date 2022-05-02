Recently completed financial audits show government agencies are dealing with a common, and costly long-term liability: retiree-related expenses including pensions and health insurance.

An analysis of reports of 10 separate fiscal year 2021 audits released by the Office of Accountability so far showed an overall increase of $21.7 million for pensions and other post-employment benefit expenses from the previous year.

Increases, however, are not seen across the board. Year-on-year changes to retirement liabilities vary greatly from agency to agency.

The Guam Waterworks Authority saw its OPEB obligation grow by $22.2 million in a year’s time, while the Guam International Airport Authority saw the same long-term expense shrink by $18 million.

How the expenses have changed for the greater government of Guam is not known. The report for the main audit for GovGuam, which is expected to include obligations such as pension and OPEB liabilities, is usually released in June.

“That’s really going to be hard to answer,” Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz told The Guam Daily Post, in response to questions on whether there will be a need in the upcoming budget to spend more tax revenue on retirees’ pensions, annual living adjustment checks and health insurance. “I called one of the other external auditors and posed that question to them and they were like, ‘That really depends.’ There are some agencies that it went up and some that it went down, and it's hard to try to figure out why it did or it didn't.”

Retirement-related obligations are calculated using complicated actuarial analyses. The figures reported in an agency’s audit represent its estimated portion of what GovGuam ultimately will pay for retiree-related costs.

For instance, post-employment benefits such as health insurance for the year, and over the course of a retiree’s remaining life, are based on assumptions about inflation, health care cost trends, rates for mortality and disability rates, according to reports accompanying the audits. Total pension obligations are determined, in part, by actuarial assumptions on salary increases, retirement age and investment rates.

“Changes in the actuarial assumptions result in an upward or downward movement of the OPEB and net pension liabilities,” the reports explain.

According to their audits, four agencies so far have logged more than $1 million in additional retiree-related expenses compared to the previous fiscal year:

• Guam Waterworks Authority: $24.2 million.

• Guam Memorial Hospital: $14.8 million.

• Port Authority of Guam: $7.6 million.

• Guam Economic Development Authority: $2.5 million.

The same number of agencies, however, noted more than $1 million in decreases for the same obligations:

• Guam International Airport Authority: -$17.2 million.

• University of Guam: -$6.6 million.

• Guam Power Authority: -$2.3 million.

• PBS Guam: -$1.5 million.

Some of the increases are due to the way the expenses are reported. Local agencies follow rules and policies from the Governmental Accounting Standards Board, which has implemented a number of changes recently over how audits explain long-term financial obligations such as pension and health insurance plans owed by governments.

For GWA, $5.3 million of its OPEB increases in fiscal year 2021 were attributed to “expense adjustments related to” a recent change implemented by GASB, according to its audit report. The same report, however noted the agency’s OPEB went up by $21.5 million between fiscal years 2019 and 2020.

OPEB hits Port bottom line

Regardless of what is causing the notable increases, they can affect an agency’s bottom line.

The Port Authority of Guam could have logged an increase in its net financial position last year, with the agency decreasing current liabilities by $3.2 million and long-term debt by $2.8 million.

Instead, it ended fiscal year 2021 with total liabilities increasing, since the reduction was more than offset by a jump of retirement-related expenses of $6.6 million, which the port’s audit report called the “main reasons” for the increase in net liabilities.

Cruz stressed that the audits don’t translate to a huge jump in annual costs, but are meant for governments to better prepare and budget for the lifetime worth of financial bills that are rooted in retirement plans.

“It’s not really spending that much more money on it (each year). It’s just including in their financial statement their future obligations, and it’s not necessarily the same amount as what’s being paid out annually.”

The audit report for the Port Authority of Guam can demonstrate his point. While the audit outlined a $5 million increase in OPEB, the “recognized OPEB expense” rose by only $1.4 million in fiscal year 2021.