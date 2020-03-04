Defendant Frank Joseph Salas Guzman wants the information he gave to police following his arrest last year tossed out so it can't be used against him at trial.

Guzman is being tried in the February 2019 slaying of his former employer, Pyung Sik Lee.

Trial is scheduled to begin on March 16 before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena.

Guzman's attorney Terence Timblin filed a motion to suppress the written, oral and videotaped statements his client made to police, arguing that Guzman was under the influence of substances that made him incoherent and gullible.

Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Paholke filed an opposition to Guzman's request. He states in court documents that the video recording of his police interview shows Guzman was very much coherent, his speech was slow and deliberate, his handwriting on the forms was clearly neat and legible, and there was no evidence that police took any coercive actions that were overbearing to the defendant.

The prosecution wants the court to deny Guzman's request.

Guzman is scheduled to appear back in court on March 6.

He is charged with aggravated murder, first-degree robbery and aggravated assault and theft of a motor vehicle, along with special allegations of possession and use of a deadly weapon, and crime against a vulnerable victim.

An autopsy determined Lee had died from a blunt impact to the head and punctures to the torso, police said. Lee was found with a gash on the top of his head and four stab wounds to his torso.

Guzman told police he was high on crystal methamphetamine at the time of the attack in Harmon, according to court documents.

A witness allegedly told police that Guzman admitted he had beaten Lee because Lee owed him money.