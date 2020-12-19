A man accused in the February 2019 slaying of his former employer, Pyung Sik Lee, was denied his request to have certain evidence in his murder case tossed out so it would not be used against him at trial.

Defendant Frank Joseph Salas Guzman was charged with aggravated murder, first-degree robbery and aggravated assault and theft of a motor vehicle, along with special allegations of possession and use of a deadly weapon, and crime against a vulnerable victim.

Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena issued his decision on Wednesday denying the request.

“Defendant was read and explained his Miranda rights, yet chose to waive them,” Lamorena stated in his order. “Defendant signed a waiver of rights located at the bottom of each form, stating he is “willing to make a statement and answer questions.”

The court agreed with the Guam police officer that the defendant did not request and was not denied counsel during the interrogation, the order states.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 8, 2021.

In March, the defense filed a motion to suppress the written, oral and videotaped statements Guzman made to police, arguing that he was under the influence of substances that made him incoherent and gullible.

An autopsy determined Lee had died from a blunt impact to the head and punctures to the torso, police said. Lee was found with a gash on the top of his head and four stab wounds to his torso.

Guzman told police he was high on crystal methamphetamine at the time of the attack in Harmon, according to court documents.

A witness allegedly told police that Guzman admitted he had beaten Lee because Lee owed him money.