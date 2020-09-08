Harmon restaurant shut down due to rodent infestation

A restaurant in Harmon was shut down by inspectors from the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services after multiple health violations to include an active rodent infestation.

Hoa Mai in Harmon was forced to close their doors after an inspection was conducted on Sept. 2.

The inspection followed a complaint from a customer who claimed they found a “black tiny spec” and “had legs” in their food, according to DPHSS Division of Environmental Health’s food establishment inspection report.

The complaint was unsubstantiated, the report stated. However, health inspectors found multiple rodent droppings on the floor of the storage area, one dead cockroach in a cabinet, multiple potentially hazardous foods that did not meet the proper holding temperatures, wastewater from the floor drain in the kitchen area was backed up, among other issues.

The health department stated in the report that the infestation and wastewater back up is an imminent health hazard.

Inspectors suspended the restaurant’s sanitary permit until all violation are corrected.