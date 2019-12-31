The 35-year-old man charged in connection to a stabbing in Harmon is being held on a $10,000 cash bail.

Arsolo Robert, also known as Robery Berry, has been charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Robert was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, however, the prosecution did not include that charge in the Superior Court of Guam complaint filed against the defendant.

The Dec. 15 stabbing occurred on Adrian Sanchez Street near R Daily Mart in Harmon.

The victim told police he was drinking with his friends when the suspect got mad and allegedly stabbed him.

Officers noticed the victim was bleeding from a large cut on his lower chest area. He was treated at a hospital.

The victim later told authorities at the hospital that he challenged the suspect to fight after the suspect took a drink from his friend, documents state. The victim said he then heard someone yell watch out before he stabbed on the left side of his chest, documents state.

He then struggled with the suspect and ran from the area after he realized he was bleeding.

The suspect is then accused of chasing after the victim with a second knife and cutting him on his arm, documents state.

Police recovered the makeshift sheath that had the name Berry Robert written on it along with suspected blood, documents state.

Video surveillance also showed the alleged incident.

The suspect was arrested on Dec. 25 after the victim spotted him.

He admitted to stabbing the victim but only after another man started the altercation and stabbed him in the thigh, documents state.

Officers noted that the suspect was bleeding on his right leg.

In January 2019, Robert had pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in a separate case and was on probation for 2017 case, documents state.

He is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 6.