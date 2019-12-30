Harmony Lions Club donates gifts to charity

TOYS FOR TOTS: Officers and members of Guam Harmony Lions Club, in the spirit of gift-giving, presented donations of new assorted toys to the Toys For Tots program, a charitable organization that provides gifts to children of needy families at Christmas. In the photograph with the group is Staff Sgt. John Ewald of the Marine Corps who joined the Lions Club's Christmas party Dec. 9 at the LCI District 204 office. Photo courtesy of Lynda Tolan.