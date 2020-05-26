The Guam Law Week Program will hold its first virtual fairy tale mock trial using the Zoom platform.

Before the closure of schools and the government due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the students from Adacao Elementary School were preparing for the mock trial of People of Guam versus Harry Potter, according to the Judiciary.

Harry Potter is on trial for the murder of Professor Quirrel. The students, led by teacher Tillie Blas, are excited to be the first to perform a virtual mock trial and still play their roles as judge, attorneys, witnesses, jurors and court staff.

Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido will welcome and thank the students for their participation in this first ever virtual mock trial.

Each year, hundreds of elementary and middle school students participate in the Fairy Tale Mock Trial - one of the most popular events of Law Week. The Judiciary of Guam, District Court of Guam, and the Guam Bar Association are sponsoring the event.

Parents, teachers and friends pack the courtrooms to watch students who reinterpret classic fairy tales in a courtroom setting - defending or prosecuting fairy tale characters.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the effort to slow its spread has caused the scaling down of this year’s Law Week events.

“I am proud of how hard these students worked to put on a virtual mock trial," says Justice Robert J. Torres, co-chair of the Law Week Program.

“Our mock trial program has grown immensely over the last 13 years and while we were looking forward to seeing many of our island’s school children perform their mock trials this year, we are happy that we could feature one play in a virtual courtroom setting.”

The virtual mock trial will be performed at 6:30 p.m. May 26 and can be watched on the Supreme Court of Guam’s YouTube channel.