More than 70 volunteers from Harvest Cares, a ministry of Harvest Baptist Church, came out to clean and spruce up a favorite local park and a retaining wall that thousands of residents drive by on a daily basis.

About 60 people raked leaves, picked up trash, pulled weeds and trimmed overgrown bushes at Senator Angel Leon Guerrero Santos Latte Stone Memorial Park in Hagåtña.

A second group of volunteers, roughly 13 people, painted the retaining wall in Barrigada with the help and support of the Barrigada Mayor’s office, according to Bryan Lenartz of Harvest Baptist Church.

"Harvest Cares is an outreach out of Harvest Baptist Church that desires to be a light and encouragement to the Island," the pastor stated. "Harvest Cares will be taking on future projects to help improve our community."