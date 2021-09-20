Seven Harvest Christian Academy seniors were selected as semifinalists for the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. They will compete with 16,000 high school seniors throughout the U.S. for about 7,600 National Merit Scholarships. The semifinalists are: Ashley An, Yuan-Jen Kuo, KangHyun Lee, Andrew Lu, Manabu Ogata, Shaun Wu and Enqi Yang.
Harvest Christian Academy seniors selected as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
