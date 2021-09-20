Seven Harvest Christian Academy seniors were selected as semifinalists for the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. They will compete with 16,000 high school seniors throughout the U.S. for about 7,600 National Merit Scholarships. The semifinalists are: Ashley An, Yuan-Jen Kuo, KangHyun Lee, Andrew Lu, Manabu Ogata, Shaun Wu and Enqi Yang.

The following Harvest Christian Academy seniors were selected as semifinalists for the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program: Ashley An, Yuan-Jen Kuo, KangHyun Lee, Andrew Lu, Manabu Ogata, Shaun Wu, and Enqi Yang. These students were among juniors across the world who took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test last year.

