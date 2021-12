Mason Caldwell, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2023, has earned the spring 2021 Dean's Award with Distinction.

Caldwell is a biology major from Barrigada, and is a graduate of Harvest Christian Academy.

Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the spring 2021 semester earn the dean's award with distinction. Post file photo

(Daily Post Staff)