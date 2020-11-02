Harvest House is newest Empowered by GTA community partner

GTA has named a local organization that helps the island's foster children and foster families as its newest partner in its Empowered by GTA program, GTA announced in a press release.

The program is part of the telecommunication company's effort as a corporate citizen to support those organizations they call "silent champions in our community."

GTA is providing Harvest House with technology and resources to help the organization navigate during the pandemic, helping it to continue its mission to place foster children in safe, stable and loving home environments, according to the release.

"We are glad to bring Harvest House on board as our Empowered by GTA partner. We have worked with them before and have always admired their work and willingness to help the most vulnerable in our community," said Laura Nelson Cepeda, GTA director of public relations and corporate citizenship. "They serve as such a blessing to our youth on island who don't have the love and care they so rightly deserve."

For the past 11 years, Harvest House has provided a safe haven for children and teens on Guam to develop a heart for God and help them grow physically, socially, mentally, and spiritually, GTA stated in the release. Harvest House provides clothing and essential needs to foster children and families who need assistance throughout all days of the week, at all hours of the day.

“GTA in so many ways has become like family to Harvest House. They see a need and meet it. It is a beautiful partnership. We at Harvest House have full hearts in appreciation to their staff and leadership as they share a passion with us to care for the vulnerable," said Bethany Taylor, Harvest House executive director. "Thank you, GTA, for helping us better communicate with our foster community as well as donate very practical essentials for foster children.”

Current Empowered by GTA partners include Duk Duk Goose, Inc. (Nihi), Heights Academy, HunterSpeaks Organization, Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Sylvan Learning Center, GTA stated in the release.